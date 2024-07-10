If so, the latest figures found by The AA Driving School may make you feel a bit better.

One individual has spent a total of £1,700 on 74 theory tests but is yet to pass any of them, a new DVSA Freedom Of Information request by The AA Driving School reveals.

The data reveals that more than 9,000 people needed between 10 and 20 attempts to pass their theory test.

Nine individuals have attempted more than 50 theory tests and are yet to pass.

In relation to the practical test, more than 13,000 candidates took between 10 and 20 attempts to pass, while 269 needed more than 20 tries and 16 required at least 30 attempts.

These situations not only cause frustration for the learners but are also financially draining.

Theory tests come at a cost of £23 per test, while practical tests charge £62 during the weekday and £75 for evenings, weekends, and bank holidays.

The highest number of theory tests taken by an individual was 60, which amounted to a cost of £1,380.

Meanwhile, a driver who attempted the practical test 43 times faced charges up to £2,666.

The AA Driving School unveiled another surprising detail that thousands of practical test slots were wasted due to basic errors made by candidates.

More than 6,000 people either turned up for their practical test without a vehicle or with an unsuitable one.

In addition to this, 252 drivers failed to display L Plates and 604 individuals failed the basic eyesight test.

This led to a loss of 20 test slots per day which adds to the already bulging backlog of practical exams.

The average waiting time for a practical test is currently 18 weeks, it was only six weeks before the pandemic.

In case of a failure, candidates have to wait for 28 days to book a retest.

Camilla Benitz, MD of AA Driving School, said: "The key to passing any exam is to be fully prepared.

"At a time when the backlog only seems to be growing, these simple errors are blocking drivers who are ready to pass but cannot find a test.

"Learning to drive can be expensive at the best of times.

"Drivers arriving unprepared for their theory and practical tests doesn’t just hurt their bank balance, but also the wallets of test-ready learners.

"The inability to obtain a slot means some are still having lessons when they could have their full licence."