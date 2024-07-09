The cancellation was announced at midday hours before the performance was due to begin at the racecourse.

The performance will not be rescheduled due to scheduling commitments, but refunds will be issued automatically by the provider, said organisers.

A spokesperson from event organiser Cuffe and Taylor said: "Making this decision was extremely difficult for us, especially knowing that many of you planned your travels around the tour schedule.

"Unfortunately, due to the persistent heavy rainfall, the ground conditions left us with no other option. Both the concert arena and car parks are waterlogged and flooded.

"Despite our efforts to pump out the water and take corrective measures, the ongoing rain has prevented these efforts from being successful.

"Despite best efforts, rescheduling was not possible at this time due to existing schedule commitments. We are deeply grateful for your support and sincerely apologise to the incredible Hozier community for the inconvenience and disappointment.

Hozier made the following statement: "Absolutely gutted to hear that the show tonight for Chepstow Summer Sessions has had to be cancelled due to flooding conditions. My sincere apologies to everyone who had a ticket for this evening, especially those who have made travel arrangements.

"Refunds will be issued automatically by the promoter. There’s nothing I can offer at this time beyond my sincere apologies and gratitude for your support. I hope we can do it again, Chepstow.”