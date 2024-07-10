Dale Groves, 29, is charged with being responsible for the death of 43-year-old Gareth Davies from Rassau, Ebbw Vale whilst at the wheel of a Ford Ka.

Mr Davies died following a collision on Fochriw Road, near Rhymney, Caerphilly at around 5.50am on Thursday, April 13, 2023.

Groves, of Alfred Street, Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil entered a not guilty plea after appearing before Judge Daniel Williams at Newport Crown Court.

The defendant is due to stand trial on March 17 next year with the case expected to last four days.

He was granted unconditional bail.

Groves was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.