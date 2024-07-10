A DRIVER accused of killing a man following a road crash has denied causing death by dangerous driving.
Dale Groves, 29, is charged with being responsible for the death of 43-year-old Gareth Davies from Rassau, Ebbw Vale whilst at the wheel of a Ford Ka.
Mr Davies died following a collision on Fochriw Road, near Rhymney, Caerphilly at around 5.50am on Thursday, April 13, 2023.
Groves, of Alfred Street, Penydarren, Merthyr Tydfil entered a not guilty plea after appearing before Judge Daniel Williams at Newport Crown Court.
MORE NEWS: Men charged with MOT fraud appear in court
The defendant is due to stand trial on March 17 next year with the case expected to last four days.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Groves was represented by Kevin Seal and the prosecution by Matthew Cobbe.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article