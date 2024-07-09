The Met Office issued a yellow weather warning due to thunderstorms which will be in place across parts of south Wales from 2pm until 11.59pm on Tuesday.

The "thundery downpours" are likely to cause flooding, damage to buildings and travel disruptions.

The weather warning will affect parts of South Wales including Blaenau Gwent, Monmouthshire and Caerphilly.

This is the second yellow weather warning in as many days for South Wales after the Met Office issued one on Monday (July 8), which ran into the early hours of Tuesday, due to heavy rain.

What to expect from the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office said the latest yellow weather warning was issued across parts of South Wales due to "thundery downpours" which may lead to flooding.

The thunderstorms associated with the yellow weather warning are also set to cause:

Disruptions to driving conditions including spray and standing water, leading to longer journey times by car and bus

Flooding of homes and businesses, leading to some damage to buildings and/or structures

Damage to buildings and structures from lightning strikes

A Met Office spokesperson added: "Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out this afternoon and move northwards, slowly dying out during the evening and first part of the night.

"Many places will miss these, but where they do occur, there is the chance of some localised impacts from heavy rain, as well as damage from lightning strikes.

"10-20 mm of rain is possible in an hour or so, with some places potentially seeing 30 mm in a few hours."

Everywhere in Wales set to be affected by yellow weather warning

Areas of Wales set to be impacted by the yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office are:

Blaenau Gwent

Caerphilly

Carmarthenshire

Ceredigion

Conwy

Denbighshire

Flintshire

Gwynedd

Merthyr Tydfil

Monmouthshire

Neath Port Talbot

Powys

Rhondda Cynon Taf

Torfaen

Wrexham

The latest yellow weather warning, for thunderstorms, is set to be in place across most of Wales. (Image: Met Office)

How to prepare for the yellow weather warning in South Wales

The Met Office has issued advice on how to prepare for the yellow weather warning and the risks it poses.

A Met Office spokesperson said: "Consider if your location is at risk of flash flooding. If so, consider preparing a flood plan and an emergency flood kit.

"Give yourself the best chance of avoiding delays by checking road conditions if driving, or bus and train timetables, amending your travel plans if necessary.

"People cope better with power cuts when they have prepared for them in advance. It’s easy to do; consider gathering torches and batteries, a mobile phone power pack and other essential items.

"If you find yourself outside and hear thunder, protect yourself by finding a safe enclosed shelter (such as a car). Do not shelter under or near trees, or other structures which may be struck by lightning.

"If you are on an elevated area move to lower ground.

"Be prepared for weather warnings to change quickly: when a weather warning is issued, the Met Office recommends staying up to date with the weather forecast in your area."

The yellow weather warning will be in place across parts of South Wales from 2pm until 11.59pm on Tuesday, July 9.