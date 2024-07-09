Staff were told on Tuesday morning about the cuts as part of a wider cost-cutting drive and efforts to reduce the business’s 15,000-strong workforce around the world, the Financial Times reported.

The engineering giant is based in Malmesbury, Wiltshire.

The firm, best known for inventing the bagless vacuum cleaner, has said it is responding to global markets and ensuring its future.

Dyson CEO Hanno Kirner said the company would support those at risk of redundancy.

BREAKING: Dyson has revealed plans for around 1,000 job losses in the UK.



Read more: https://t.co/tN1Zq864Rj



📺 Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/Ku3loaNHgM — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 9, 2024

Mr Kirner said: “We have grown quickly and, like all companies, we review our global structures from time to time to ensure we are prepared for the future.

"As such, we are proposing changes to our organisation, which may result in redundancies."

He added the company, which has offices in Malmesbury and Hullavington, operates in "increasingly fierce and competitive global markets" and they need to be "entrepreneurial and agile".

“Decisions which impact close and talented colleagues are always incredibly painful.

"Those whose roles are at risk of redundancy as a result of the proposals will be supported through the process,” Mr Kirner added.

Dyson was founded by inventor Sir James Dyson, who donated £6m in January to fund a Malmesbury Primary School.

Last year Dyson announced plans to invest £100m in a new research and development hub in central Bristol.

The firm cut 900 jobs in the coronavirus pandemic saying people were changing how they bought products.