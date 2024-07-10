Named among numerous other streets across the UK in the recent daily prize draws, streets in Caerphilly and Pontypool, Torfaen have won a sum of money in the draw from June 28.

Each resident from Freeholdland Road, Pontypool, with a postcode of NP4 8LN and St. Clears Close, Caerphilly, with a postcode of CF83 1DU has won £1,000.

Subscriptions to the postcode lottery supports a range of charities across the UK.

A minimum of 33 per cent of the ticket prices goes to charity.

The People's Postcode Lottery manages lotteries for 20 charities, with each one having one draw a month.

Plus on Saturdays and Sundays players in winning postcodes bag £30,000-plus each. Every month players in one postcode area share more than £3 million.

You can buy tickets and read more about the People's Postcode Lottery on its official website here.

The lottery is hugely popular nationally and supports "a wide range of charities and good causes across Britain and around the world".

As it stands, more than £1.3 billion has been raised for charitable causes across the world.

According to the official website, around £18.2 million stands to be won in their July draws.