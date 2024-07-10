Spud Inc, a takeaway jacket potato business that serves customers out of a container, has officially opened its shutters to customers in one of Newport's shopping malls.

They can be found during lunch hours just outside Shoezone in John Frost's Square in Friars Walk.

According to a Facebook post shared by Friars Walk's official Facebook account, the business will be offering a wide variety of jacket potatoes to all customers, from a classic plain, to the beloved cheese and beans and flavours deemed 'the specials'.

Spud Inc officially opened on Monday, July 8 in Newport, to much acclaim. Anyone going past around their lunch break will see people queuing up to get a jacket potato.

The news of a jacket potato takeaway has been met with much delight by customers and locals on social media, with many deeming that the new business will sort their lunch dilemmas.

Some dubbed the news as "that's our lunch sorted" with others joking about a potential "mass lunch walkout" to try the new business.

Others were simply delighted at the news, sharing that they "love a jacket spud" and can't wait to try the new options available, while wishing the new business luck.

The new idea of a shipping container or stall being a great food takeaway business is something that has caught on in recent years across Gwent, with Tin Can Kitchen, now a popular eating spot for many, having sites in Rogerstone and Cwmbran, while other places such as Gooey Chewy Cheese and JT's Street Food have all opened in the last year in Cwmbran.

Spud Inc is available in Newport's Friars Walk now.