The former shopping centre has been closed for several years, but it is being redeveloped into 39 industrial units.

The Festival Park site used to bustle with shoppers on the weekend and many families would visit the nearby owl sanctuary.

Pat Webb, who opened the owl sanctuary, said: “The main car park has closed so when visitors come, they see the road closed it has an impact on us a good deal.

“Throughout Covid we didn’t have visitors, then the shops started closing and they shut the car park, and it has impacted us.

“We had to stop all our school visits as the toilets have closed. We do not get funding or support and we do not charge people to come in. We do rely on donations.

“We are not looking at closing at all. The Sanctuary has got lots of volunteers and we are trying to raise money for CCTV.”

The owl sanctuary is self funded by going out to schools, or fetes as well as public donations.

I had previously raised £5,106 through a GoFundMe page but they are now trying to raise money for CCTV equipment.

To make a donation please contact the owl sanctuary via their Facebook page

The owl sanctuary is free to visit and open seven days a week at Festival Park, Victoria, Ebbw Vale NP23 8FP.

The opening times are 10am to 4pm on weekends and school holidays and 10am to 2pm on weekdays term time.

What are the plans for the Festival Park site?

The redevelopment to turn the site into 39 industrial involves the following changes:

Modification of existing units.

Removal of their canopies.

Dismantling of units to make space for parks, roads, and paths.

Resurfacing of the central mall walkway to create a spine access road.

There are also plans for a gym operator and a nursery for the occupiers of the units and residents in the area.

Mercia Real Estate who took over the unoccupied site in 2021 was granted planning permission earlier this year for the redevelopment.

The company appointed Cardiff office of global property consultant, Knight Frank, to try and attract tenants to the finished centre.

What is the history of the Festival Park site?

The festival park first opened over two decades ago in 1992 and homed several shops.

The shops included, but was not limited to a Marks and Spencer's outlet, Thorntons, Poundland, Sports Direct, GAP, Nike store.

It also previously had a Costa, Caffè Nero and burger van right by the entrance.

The Festival Park site was created as part of a 1980s Government initiative in response of the decline of heavy industry.

The Ebbw Vale steelworks closed in 2002 and when the Festival Park site first opened it had celebrity visits.

This included Catherine Zeta-Jones, David Emanuel, who designed Princess Diana's wedding dress and Rob Brydon.