However, you can also get ulcers in part of the intestine, just beyond the stomach – these are called duodenal ulcers.

The NHS explains: “Stomach ulcers and duodenal ulcers (sometimes called peptic ulcers) cause the same symptoms and treatment for both is the same.”

If you are concerned you may have a stomach ulcer, the NHS says the most common symptom is a “burning or gnawing pain” in the centre of the stomach (abdomen).

Additionally, it’s important to note that stomach ulcers “aren't always painful”.

Some people may experience other symptoms, such as indigestion, heartburn, acid reflux and feeling sick, according to the NHS.

Although complications of stomach ulcers are “relatively uncommon”, they can be very serious if they happen.

One of the rarest complications of stomach ulcers is the lining of the stomach splitting open, known as perforation.

The NHS states: “This can be very serious because it enables the bacteria that live in your stomach to escape and infect the lining of your abdomen (peritoneum). This is known as peritonitis.

“In peritonitis, an infection can rapidly spread into the blood (sepsis) before spreading to other organs. This carries the risk of multiple organ failure and can be fatal if left untreated.

“The most common symptom of peritonitis is sudden abdominal pain that gets steadily worse.”

It adds: “If you have this type of pain, contact your GP immediately. If this isn't possible, call NHS 111 or your local NHS out-of-hours service.

“Peritonitis is a medical emergency that requires hospital admission. In some cases, surgery may be needed.”

Different treatments are available for stomach ulcers depending on what has caused it.

If you have a stomach ulcer caused by a Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) bacterial infection, a course of antibiotics and a medication called a proton pump inhibitor (PPI) is recommended by the NHS.

The National Health Service says: “If you have an H. pylori infection, you'll usually be prescribed a course of 2 antibiotics, which each need to be taken twice a day for a week.

“The antibiotics most commonly used are amoxicillin, clarithromycin and metronidazole.”

The side effects of these antibiotics are usually mild and can include feeling and being sick, diarrhoea and a metallic taste in your mouth.

The NHS advises there is little evidence that some lifestyle factors, like spicy foods, stress and alcohol, cause stomach ulcers.

But they may make your symptoms worse.

The NHS reveals: “It's thought that smoking increases your risk of developing stomach ulcers and may make treatment less effective.”