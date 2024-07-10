There are now around 7000 cameras around the UK's road network, and in 2022 they resulted in the prosecution of 245,043 people – the highest figure since records began.

Ever since the first speed camera was installed in the UK back in 1991, drivers have been trying to trick the system and avoid being caught.

But as the years roll on, technology keeps up.

How far can a speed camera catch you?



Long Ranger mobile speed cameras



Must all speed cameras be visible and yellow?





There are over a dozen different types of speed cameras in operation around the UK.

The Department for Transport revealed that all speed cameras were to be painted yellow by October 2016.

This should make most of them easier to see, but mobile speed cameras can be tough to spot.

Just because you didn’t see a speed camera doesn’t mean the fine is invalid. They aren't there to be spotted and dodged - the point of them is to encourage drivers to stick within the speed limit.

The yellow paint scheme was introduced in 2015 following a review by ministers, with the Government saying it would improve speed camera visibility to ensure motorists were not unfairly penalised.

Some speed cameras can still be difficult to spot, especially mobile units, but the yellow cameras are considered by many to be a significant improvement over the old, grey cameras.