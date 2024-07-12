Phil Anslow Coaches recently confirmed the plans to launch a new route serving between Ebbw Vale and Cwmbran later this summer.

The new service, named X2, will provide hourly routes from Ebbw Vale Learning Zone at Coleg Gwent, Ty-Llwyn, Waunlwyd, Cwm, Llanhilleth, Swffryd and Pontypool.

The service will be run from Monday to Saturday each week.

The timetable will soon be available to view on their website.

Phil Anslow Coaches has announced the new service will be in operation from Monday, August 12.

The news was revealed on their official Facebook page on Friday, July 5 at 11.30am. According to the post, the service has been put in place as a result of customer feedback from the area.

The post read: "Great News!!

"Following customer feedback we are pleased to announce we will be operating a new service between Ebbw Vale and Cwmbran from Monday 12th August.

"Service will operate hourly via Ebbw Vale Learning Zone, Ty-Llwyn, Waunlwyd, Cwm, Llanhilleth, Swffryd and Pontypool.

"We look forward to welcoming many new faces aboard our service

"Timetable will be available shortly on our website."

The news of a new service was met with delight from customers across the area. Many called the news "fantastic", with one saying it is "about time Blaenau Gwent had a better bus service".

Others also mentioned that they were "looking forward to using the service" when it is launched in August, while a lot of comments were describing the news as "brilliant".