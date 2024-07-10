Anthony, who founded Welsh ICE in Caerphilly in 2012, has been the cornerstone of its growth and success, nurturing the organisation from its inception to its current status as a vital part of the Welsh business ecosystem.

Under his leadership, Welsh ICE has supported thousands of businesses, collaborating with the Welsh Government, UK government, local councils, and various partners to fund and execute transformative projects. His dedication and innovative approach have been instrumental in fostering a dynamic community where entrepreneurs can thrive.

CEO Lesley Williams said: "Anthony’s vision and dedication laid the foundation for what Welsh ICE is today.

"His relentless support and belief in our mission have been pivotal in our journey. While we will miss his involvement as a director, we are incredibly grateful for his continued guidance and commitment as the majority shareholder.

"Anthony’s legacy will always be a part of Welsh ICE, and we look forward to building on the strong foundation he created."

Anthony Record said: "It has been an incredible journey to watch Welsh ICE grow and support so many talented entrepreneurs over the years.

"While I am stepping down as a director, my commitment to Welsh ICE remains unwavering. As the majority shareholder, I have full confidence in Lesley and the leadership team in their ability to steer the organisation towards even greater achievements. I will continue to support and champion the entrepreneurial spirit in Wales and beyond."

Welsh ICE’s leadership team, led by chairman Steve Burt, director and CEO Lesley Williams, and non-executive director Annie Browne, works closely with senior management to ensure strategic oversight and operational excellence.

Welsh ICE continues to honour its commitment to fostering entrepreneurship and innovation. Recent collaborations with Caerphilly Council and Ffos Caerffili to offer pop-up shop opportunities to local entrepreneurs exemplify this dedication.

As Welsh ICE embarks on this new chapter, the organisation remains steadfast in its mission to create connected communities and deliver exceptional co-working facilities, business support, and training to entrepreneurs across Wales.