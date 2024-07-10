The awards, held last week at the Titanic Hotel in Liverpool, celebrated the UK's most innovative and successful manufacturers, drawing together winners from regional events held in 2023/24.

IAC's achievement in the Manufacturing Future Talent category highlights the company's efforts in fostering the next generation of skilled engineers through its apprenticeship programmes.

Kath Lewis, joint managing director of IAC, said: "We are incredibly honoured to receive this award. It is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team and our apprentices.

"We believe in the power of education and training to drive innovation and success in the manufacturing industry. Our apprenticeship programme is central to our growth strategy, and we are committed to providing continuous development opportunities for our employees."

IAC's apprenticeship scheme, established in 1989, has been a cornerstone of its strategic plan for growth. It aims to provide a continuous stream of electrical control engineers equipped with the skills necessary to excel in today's dynamic industrial environment. Over the years, IAC has trained more than 50 apprentices, with many progressing to hold key positions within the company.

IAC partners with the Newport and District Group Training Association to deliver a tailored apprenticeship scheme which combines practical and academic training. This ensures that apprentices receive a well-rounded education, preparing them for long-term careers at IAC.

In the most recent financial year, IAC saw significant growth, with a turnover increase from £6.64 million to £9.61 million. This success is partly attributed to the skilled workforce developed through its apprenticeship programmes.

Kath Lewis said: "Our apprentices are the future of IAC. They bring fresh perspectives and innovative ideas that drive our business forward. This award is a recognition of their contributions and our commitment to fostering a culture of continuous improvement."