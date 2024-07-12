Pontypool's Party in the Park is returning for 2024 on Saturday, July 13 in Pontypool Park and promises to be a great day out for the whole family.

With a variety of activities, and entertainment to keep the little ones occupied for the day, including Dinomania, inflatables, and face painting, it could be the perfect day out for the family.

An Artisan village and range of food and independent business stalls will be on view for the older members of the family, while entertainment will be provided on the main stage by headliners Ka's Ska Soulband at 2pm.

The event will run from 11am to 5pm and is free for everyone to attend.

Activities and entertainment will be ongoing throughout the day on the upper and main field, the main stage, the children's field, band stand, tennis courts and Pontymoile Gates.

Free tennis sessions will be held on the tennis courts by Torfaen Sports Development from 12.30pm to 2pm, while Torfaen Play will be on the children's field all day, joined by Louby Lou and the Busy Bees for a performance at 1.30pm.

The upper field will be home to Animals Interactive, Mellin Homes Activities and Chill Out Space and Amgueddfa Torfaen Museum all day, along with the All Creatures Great and Small dog show at 2.30pm.

The main field will host Dinomania, the Artisan Village and Food Stalls, the Tea Room Tent, Torfaen Sports Development, Torfaen Youth, Gwent Police's Gaming Van as well as a range of inflatables and games.

South Wales Fire and Rescue Service will be at Pontymoile Gates from 11am to 5pm, joined by a children's funfair, which will run until 6pm.

The event is being hosted and organised by Torfaen and Gwent Small Business Markets and Events, who also organised the popular Cwmbran Big Event in June this year, which saw a turnout of thousands.

Pontypool Community Council has also posted on their Facebook page a full agenda and map of the event, writing: "We really don't want you to miss all the exciting things that are happening at our event this Saturday, so we are pleased to share with you a map and itinerary for the day!

"Please come and join in all the fun!"

The full agenda for Pontypool's Party in the Park for this Saturday is as follows:

Main Stage

11am - SOW TLC Choir

11.20am - Samba Gaez

11.50am - Lyndon Singers

12.10pm - Dinomania

12.55pm - Mics and Fins

1.40pm - Prospect Dance

2pm - Ka's Ska Soulband

3pm - Vibe Kids Dance

3.20pm - Blaenavon VHC

3.30pm - Dinomania

4.15pm - Supertonic

Band Stand

11am to 11.15am - Jungle Parade

11am to 4pm - Churches United

11am to 5pm - SARA Lifeboats

1pm - Drumming Workshop

4pm - Praise in the Park