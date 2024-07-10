The A466 near Redbrook was blocked from around 8am on Tuesday, July 9, causing a service from Newport Bus to be delayed and forced to use a different route.

The Argus understands the road blockage was caused by a fallen tree, believed to be somewhere between six to nine inches in diameter.

The 07:45 69 service from Monmouth to Chepstow was forced to use the 65 route to get to Chepstow due to the blocked road, with the service already delayed by around 30 minutes.

Monmouthshire County Council were confirmed to be on site and assisting with the removal of the fallen tree.

It was later confirmed the road was reopened after it had been cleared, at around 10am.

The statement from Monmouthshire County Council said: "The tree on the A466, near Redbrook, was six to nine inches in diameter and had fallen to block both lanes of the road.

"We attended and cleared the road mid-morning at around 10am, and the road was reopened."