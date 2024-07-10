John Miles, Chay Miles, and Kyle Gadsby, all of Primrose Drive, appeared at Swansea Crown Court each charged with three offences.

The trio were accused of possession with intent to supply cannabis on June 5, as well as an alternative charge of possession of cannabis.

The defendants also faced a charge of being concerned in the supply of cannabis between August 24 last year and June 5 this year.

For the latest crime and court news for west Wales, you can join our Facebook group here.

Chay Miles, 27, pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of cannabis.

51-year-old John Miles pleaded guilty to possession of cannabis, but denied possession with intent to supply and being concerned in the supply of the Class B drug.

Gadsby, 19, denied all charges.

The case was listed for trial on November 27, and Chay Miles will be sentenced following the trial.

Following the raid, Dyfed-Powys Police issued a warning to parents to be aware of the dangers of drug-laced 'sweets' which could appeal to children.

"Between June 5 and 6, it was discovered that the address was being used to produce what is believed to be thousands of cannabis edibles,” a Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said.

"There are concerns that the edibles are being supplied to young people.

"We want parents to be aware of cannabis edibles which, although they contain an element of the Class B drug, they do not have the smell or appearance of cannabis. They may also contain other illicit substances.

"Instead, they look and smell like a normal shop-bought food item but can be stronger than other cannabis products.

"And because of how they are packaged, they can be particularly appealing to young people and teenagers, who may call them 'gummies' or 'bites'.”