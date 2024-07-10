The eaves and ridge height of the extension will be lower than the semi-detached, two-storey house in Ruffetts Close and the materials used will match.

A sparrow nest box will be placed on the rear elevation of the extension, below the eaves which will serve as a biodiversity enhancement.

As the garage is below the council’s minimum requirements to count as a “feasible parking space” it was decided there was no reduction in available parking for the house.

Planning officer Ryan Bentley said: “It is considered that the proposal does respect the existing form, scale, siting, massing and layout of its setting and any neighbouring quality buildings.”