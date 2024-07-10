PLANNERS have approved proposals to demolish a garage and replace it with a two-storey side extension to a house in Chepstow.
The eaves and ridge height of the extension will be lower than the semi-detached, two-storey house in Ruffetts Close and the materials used will match.
A sparrow nest box will be placed on the rear elevation of the extension, below the eaves which will serve as a biodiversity enhancement.
As the garage is below the council’s minimum requirements to count as a “feasible parking space” it was decided there was no reduction in available parking for the house.
Planning officer Ryan Bentley said: “It is considered that the proposal does respect the existing form, scale, siting, massing and layout of its setting and any neighbouring quality buildings.”
