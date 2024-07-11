The house in Badgers Meadow is adjacent to Mounton House which is registered as an historic park and garden with Welsh heritage body Cadw.

There will be no increase in the footprint of the outbuilding, with the ridge height unaltered. A number of roof lights will be added to provide natural light to the first floor of the garage.

Monmouthshire County Council’s highways department said despite the loss of parking spaces it will still be able to meet its requirement of at least three parking places.

A condition will be attached to ensure the annexe remains an addition to the main house and isn’t a separate dwelling.