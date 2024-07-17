If this sounds like you, Newsquest Media Group could have just the perfect job for you.

Local IQ, a digital media and advertising agency within the Newsquest media group, is looking for a marketing solutions account manager in our Newport commercial team.

By joining the team you will be representing our much-loved local news brands such as the popular South Wales Argus, Penarth Times and more.

This is an opportunity to work in your local community with local business owners and make a difference through advertising.

The on-target earning salary is £35,000 however the bonus scheme is uncapped, leaving no ceiling for earning potential.

You will receive a competitive starting salary, and a diverse and fun working environment, we also offer excellent benefits including:

Contributory Pension

Perks and Discounts

Opportunities for team building and training days

Full 25 days paid holiday, statutory bank holidays and your birthday day off!

Holiday purchase scheme

Structured career progression, ongoing training, and personal performance reviews

Discount Vouchers

Discounted Gym membership

Cycle to Work scheme

Mental Health Support via Lifeworks

Eye test vouchers plus £50 towards new glasses

Annual Volunteer Charity Day

To succeed in this role, applicants must be driven by targets, KPIs and provide excellent customer service, have a proven background in digital marketing and able to carry out client meetings both in-person and via computer.

Sales director Lynsey Hughes said: "I’m looking for an enthusiastic, organised, target driven and self-motivated individual to sell our award-winning portfolio of digital and print solutions.

"They need to be happy to work both independently and as part of a team."

Current members of the team have shared what they love about their roles within the advertising department.

Digital account consultant James Ferguson said: “Every day in our media sales team brings new challenges and opportunities - it’s always dynamic and never boring.

“It’s incredibly rewarding and exciting and the team have been very supportive and welcoming."

Senior digital account consultant Alia Sarsam said: "Being able to support local businesses with successful digital and print campaigns and demonstrating return on investment is so rewarding.

“I enjoy the fast-paced environment and managing my own diary and territory."

If this job sounds like a good fit for you, find out more and apply here.