Nurseries and other childcare providers can apply to the borough council for Flying Start Childcare through the authority’s dynamic procurement process with a budget of £4,024,160 available over four years.

There are currently 21 childcare settings registered to provide Flying Start in Torfaen and providers can use the procurement process to apply to deliver Flying Start as the Torfaen needs to increase the number to meet the roll out of the childcare expansion from the age of two years.

The council’s cabinet agreed its early years managers are able to award contracts which Councillor Richard Clark, who is responsible for young people, said are subject to council inspection and assessment. Four year contracts can then be extended for two years.

Council leader Anthony Hunt said: “Early years provision is essential in raising attainment and improving life chances.”