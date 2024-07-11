A COUNCIL has been asked to approve the removal of an “impossible to manage” hedge.
Monmouthshire County Council has received the application related to a home in Plover Crescent, Caldicot.
It asks for permission to replace the unspecfied hedge at the boundary with “a superior fence” which would be painted in a colour “to enhance the look” of the property.
The application adds: “We would like to inform you its is almost impossible to manage.”
The application is being considered by Monmouthshire County Council’s planning department.
