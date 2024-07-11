MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council should continue its position that no casino licences should be issued in the county, its licensing committee has agreed.
Councillors had to consider a Gambling Policy statement for the period January 31, 2025 to January 2028 when they agreed to retain the opposition to casino licences.
The position is confirmed in the published minutes of the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee but will have to be considered by the full council when it next meets later this month.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here