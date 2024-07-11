MONMOUTHSHIRE County Council should continue its position that no casino licences should be issued in the county, its licensing committee has agreed. 

Councillors had to consider a Gambling Policy statement for the period January 31, 2025 to January 2028 when they agreed to retain the opposition to casino licences. 

The position is confirmed in the published minutes of the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Committee but will have to be considered by the full council when it next meets later this month. 