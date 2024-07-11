A by-election is taking place to fill two vacancies on Usk Town Council and unlike the vote to determine the UK’s new government anyone aged 16 and over in the town is able to vote this Thursday, July 11.

In another difference with the general election there is no requirement to show photo ID to vote in the council election.

It’s thought to be the first contested election to the volunteer council since 2008.

The four candidates are Gwyneth Elsie Howells; Alex Hughes; Darchana Patel and Diane Richards. All have described themselves as independent.

Labour candidate Jonathan Strachan-Taylor has withdrawn.

Polls will be open from 7am to 10pm.