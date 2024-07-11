A DISQUALIFIED driver with previous convictions for motoring offences has been jailed.
Ross Appleby, 25, from Newport was caught while banned from driving on Alderney Street, the city’s magistrates' court was told.
The offence took place while the defendant was at the wheel of an Audi Q3 on March 9.
The defendant, of Power Street, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.
MORE NEWS: Driver hit man in ‘revenge’ attack after being stabbed in the neck in a robbery
Appleby was locked up for eight weeks and banned from driving for 30 months.
He will have to pay a £154 surcharge following his release from custody.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article