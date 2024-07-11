Ross Appleby, 25, from Newport was caught while banned from driving on Alderney Street, the city’s magistrates' court was told.

The offence took place while the defendant was at the wheel of an Audi Q3 on March 9.

The defendant, of Power Street, pleaded guilty to driving while disqualified and driving with no insurance.

Appleby was locked up for eight weeks and banned from driving for 30 months.

He will have to pay a £154 surcharge following his release from custody.