RYAN SUTTON, 19, of Torridge Road, Bettws, Newport was banned from driving for 12 months after pleading guilty to drug driving with a cannabis derivative in his blood on Cefn Road, Blackwood on January 31.

He must pay £253 in a fine, costs and a surcharge.

LUCY EVANS, 33, of Furnace Street, Beaufort, Ebbw Vale must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

ONAWA RAMOS-GONZALEZ, 25, of Station Road, Llanwern, Newport must pay £706 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 67mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on December 16, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with four points.

JOE LEDDINGTON, 28, of Rhoslan, Tredegar must pay £219 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 51mph in a 40mph zone on the B4235 in Monmouthshire on September 9, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

LIAM SEAN COLLINS, 36, of Capel Newydd Avenue, Blaenavon must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

His driving record was endorsed with six points.

AMANDA POWELL, 48, of Beaufort Road, St Julians, Newport must pay £528 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 79mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 23a and Junction 24 on the A449 off slip road on December 14, 2023.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

SHARON MICHELLE LLOYD, 54, of Llantarnam Road, Llantarnam, Cwmbran must pay £1,014 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for failing to give information relating to the identification of the driver of a vehicle who was alleged to have been guilty of an offence.

Her driving record was endorsed with six points.

CARL PAGE, 60, of Beaufort Road, Newport must pay £315 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 59mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway between Junction 26 and Junction 28 on December 15, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with three points.

DANIEL JOHN COOK, 30, of Greenmeadow Drive, Cross Keys, Caerphilly must pay £476 in a fine, costs and a surcharge for speeding at 68mph in a 50mph zone on the M4 motorway in Newport between Junction 26 and Junction 27 on the B4591 off slip road on December 14, 2023.

His driving record was endorsed with four points.

SIMON EVERETT, 47, of Bideford Road, Newport was conditionally discharged for 12 months after he pleaded guilty to possession of 0.55 grammes of cocaine on December 8, 2023.

He was ordered to pay £111 in costs and a surcharge.