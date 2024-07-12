A POPULAR market will be opening its doors, 7 days a week, satisfying customer demand.
Newport Market, located on the High Street in Newport, has announced that it will be opening 7 days a week, beginning Monday, July 15, 2024.
A spokesperson from LoftCo, who work closely with Newport Market and the individual traders, said: "We recognised that with Jungle Play opening and Newport Market becoming more of a destination venue we needed to have different food options available to our customers.
"We thank everyone for their continued support to Newport Market both traders and customers."
Until now, the Newport Market food court has been closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, with a handful of retail shops (e.g. Pure Pets) being open on a Monday.
The LoftCo spokesperson, added: "The commitment from the Food traders and other retailers can hopefully allow the market to flourish every day of the week."
Updated opening times
From Monday, July 15, Newport Market's updated opening hours for the site have been changed to be in line with the opening of Jungle Play, and are as follows:
Monday & Tuesday
Opening times: 9am – 5pm
Last orders: Food 3.45pm || Bar 4.15pm
Last entry to Jungle Play: 3pm
Wednesday to Saturday
Opening times: 9am – 9pm
Last orders: Food 7.45pm || Bar 8.15pm
Last entry to Jungle Play: 4pm
Sunday
Opening times: 10am – 5pm
Last orders: Food 3.45pm || Bar 4.15pm
Last entry to Jungle Play: 3pm
This is following the opening of Jungle Play on Monday, July 15, which will be open at the following times:
Monday and Tuesday: 9am – 4pm
Wednesday - Saturday: 9am – 5pm
Sunday: 9am – 4pm
Traders operating 7 days a week
The following traders will be opening 7 days a week:
The Italian Job
Meat and Greek
BurgerBoyz
The Little Bros
Academy
Pure Pets Newport
Jamiesons Juice Bar (Tuesday - Sunday, not Mondays)
Kash Crafts
Jungle Play
Greedy Bear
Friends Hair
What do the customers think?
Many took to social media to share their excitement for the new opening times.
One Facebook user said: "Great news! I have Mondays off and I can spend them here now."
