Newport Market, located on the High Street in Newport, has announced that it will be opening 7 days a week, beginning Monday, July 15, 2024.

A spokesperson from LoftCo, who work closely with Newport Market and the individual traders, said: "We recognised that with Jungle Play opening and Newport Market becoming more of a destination venue we needed to have different food options available to our customers.

Newport Market will open 7 days a week, beginning Monday, July 15. (Image: LoftCo)

"We thank everyone for their continued support to Newport Market both traders and customers."

Until now, the Newport Market food court has been closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, with a handful of retail shops (e.g. Pure Pets) being open on a Monday.

Academy in Newport Market (Image: LoftCo)

The LoftCo spokesperson, added: "The commitment from the Food traders and other retailers can hopefully allow the market to flourish every day of the week."

Updated opening times

From Monday, July 15, Newport Market's updated opening hours for the site have been changed to be in line with the opening of Jungle Play, and are as follows:

Until now, retailers such as Pure Pets Newport have been opening on Mondays. (Image: LoftCo)

Monday & Tuesday

Opening times: 9am – 5pm

Last orders: Food 3.45pm || Bar 4.15pm

Last entry to Jungle Play: 3pm

Wednesday to Saturday

Opening times: 9am – 9pm

Last orders: Food 7.45pm || Bar 8.15pm

Last entry to Jungle Play: 4pm

Burger Boyz (Image: LoftCo)

Sunday

Opening times: 10am – 5pm

Last orders: Food 3.45pm || Bar 4.15pm

Last entry to Jungle Play: 3pm

Kash Crafts (Image: LoftCo)

This is following the opening of Jungle Play on Monday, July 15, which will be open at the following times:

Monday and Tuesday: 9am – 4pm

Wednesday - Saturday: 9am – 5pm

Sunday: 9am – 4pm

Meat and Greek (Image: LoftCo)

Traders operating 7 days a week

The following traders will be opening 7 days a week:

The Italian Job

Meat and Greek

BurgerBoyz

The Little Bros

The Little Bros (Image: LoftCo)

Academy

Pure Pets Newport

Jamiesons Juice Bar (Tuesday - Sunday, not Mondays)

Kash Crafts

Jungle Play

Greedy Bear

Friends Hair

What do the customers think?





Many took to social media to share their excitement for the new opening times.

One Facebook user said: "Great news! I have Mondays off and I can spend them here now."