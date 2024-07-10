Three people were charged with conspiracy to supply the class A drug cocaine, said Gwent Police.  

The two men, aged 26 and 24, and a woman, 24, all from Newport, were also charged with possession of criminal property. 

The charge follows their arrests on Monday July 9 after a series of early-morning raids in Bettws. 

They were remanded in custody and will appear before Newport Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday July 10.  