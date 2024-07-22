Specialising in the full range of ophthalmic conditions, particularly day-case cataracts and surgically replacing around 2500 cataracts each year, the conveniently located Cardiff Bay Hospital also has free car parking for patients and is open from 8am to 8pm Monday to Thursday and until 4pm on Fridays. Superior ophthalmic surgery and patient centred safe care is provided to all, from children age 3 to adults of any age.

Three years ago, a state-of-the-art Litechnica Selector II SLT/Q-YAG laser was installed at Nuffield Health’s Cardiff Bay hospital. This specialist equipment can be used by consultant ophthalmologists for a number of cataract and glaucoma-related procedures including laser capsulotomy, selective laser trabeculoplasty and narrow angle irodotomy. Patients can be seen, assessed and treated in one single visit to the consultation room, with less waiting or delay.

In addition to treating eye conditions such as blepharitis, dry eye, correction of squints, cataracts and glaucoma, the YAG laser is readily available to clear cataract capsules. This is used where a small proportion of patients develop clouding of the capsule which is inserted to cover the lens following cataract surgery. YAG laser capsulotomy may be required to restore vision to how it was straight after the cataract operation.

Selective Laser Trabeculoplasty is a form of laser surgery that is required to lower intra-ocular pressure in glaucoma. It is used as an alternative to eye drop medications or when drops alone are not lowering the eye pressure sufficiently or are causing significant side effects. It can also be used as initial treatment in glaucoma.

The most recent ophthalmology specialists to join the respected and experienced Nuffield Health team are Mr Mohammed Majid, Ms Rhianon Reynolds and Mr Adam Ross. All have many years of NHS experience and now also specialise in their private practice. In addition to the new faces, the Cardiff Bay Centre of Eye Excellence comprises renowned consultant eye specialists Mr Thomas Betts, Mr Amit Gaur, Mr Hugh Jewsbury, Mr Vinod Kumar, Mr Daniel Morris, Prof Mohammed Muhtaseb, Mr Kadaba Rajkumar, Mr Ragu Ram and Ms Wai Siene Ng.

