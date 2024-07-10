A TWO-VEHICLE crash closed a key city road in Newport for hours on Saturday.
A two-vehicle crash closed Clarence Place in Newport for motorists for more than two hours on Saturday, July 6, at around 5.30pm.
Gwent Police confirmed the crash involved a lorry and a car.
A spokesperson for Gwent Police, said: "No injuries were reported."
The road was clear at around 8.27pm on Saturday, July 6.
