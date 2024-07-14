The Blaenavon Seniors group successfully applied to the National Lottery Community Fund and recently found out they have been awarded £4,320.

The money will be used to help run a minibus to help members get to and from meetings safely.

"We were thrilled to bits because we weren’t sure if we would be successful,” she said.

The group meets twice a month on a Thursday evening in the senior citizens hall for social events, music performances, and different sessions.

“In particular, since covid people were isolated on their own and it took a while for some people to go out again,” she added.

The hall closed for two years during the pandemic, but since the group started to meet again, they’ve found it difficult for members to get to the hall.

“There is not much public transport in Blaenavon, and our members have to get to the hall,” said Mrs. Lewis.

Mrs. Lewis is married to Wayne Lewis who is chair of Blaenavon Seniors, he said: “We want to keep it going.”

The Blaenavon Seniors group want to express their thanks to the National Lottery Community Fund.

If you are interested in joining the Blaenavon Seniors group call 01495 790719.