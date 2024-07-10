BARRY music festival Cadstock is back and they have announced the line-up for this weekend.
Cadstock takes place at Victoria Park on Saturday, July 13 and Sunday July 14, from 1pm to 7pm.
The event has revealed the line up for this year’s show, with the likes of Jumping Jimmy Nice Guys, Harrison Ollier, One Foot Indie Grave, and Triple Shot all performing (full list of acts playing below).
Cadstock had an interesting 2023 when the event was cancelled and then, in a last minute donation from Barry Town Council, the event was saved.
A gofundme page has been set up to help support the free event financially.
Last year, organisers admitted Cadstock had become a 'victim of its own success'.
Beginning as a free music event with just 50 people showing up, now thousands of people turn up to see the acts.
The Cadstock team explained what it takes to put the event together.
“The festival is costing £20,000 to run in total,” said a spokesperson for Cadstock.
“We have agreed that Cadstock should and will remain totally free for all.
“Five thousand of you attended last year's festival and we were very thankful to received 89 total donations totalling £1,500.
“We are hoping to double it this year to get a bit closer to the approximately £5,000 that is needed.”
In a new addition to the festival, there will be staff with card readers going around looking for donations. The link to the gofundme page is at the bottom of this article.
Line up for Barry’s Cadstock Music festival 2024
Saturday:
- Harrison Ollier
- Dansette
- Little Giants
- Second Chance
- One Foot Indie Grave
- Triple Shot
Sunday:
- Aggi Evans
- St Louis Express
- Brothersteve
- Jumping Jimmy Nice Guys
- Stonehouse
Now, all that is left to do is rock out at Cadstock, with the team finishing by saying: “We have been hard at work finalizing things and keeping a close eye on this pesky and slightly peculiar Welsh weather of ours, but we are good to go!”
To go to the gofundme page, click here.
