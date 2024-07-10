It features main characters Gavin and Stacey, as well as Gwen, Bryn, Pam, Mick, Nessa and Smithy.



But it has been derided by some passers-by - with one saying: "Gavin and Stacey?? You're 'Gavin a laugh."



Mum, Ms Clements wanted to revamp the public-facing side of her home with something fun after it had been vandalised.



However, some thought the mural was hideous and not needed. One Facebook user said: "Ow. Ow. Ow." While another said: "OMG that’s awful" and another commented: "They all look deformed."

The mural features main characters Gavin and Stacey, as well as Gwen, Bryn, Pam, Mick, Nessa and Smithy (Image: Wales News)



One said Nessa looks like a "cross between Princess Fiona from Shrek and Miss Trunchbull from Matilda." Another said Uncle Bryn is more like a "a wannabe gangster - like he's pretending to be Al Pacino in the Godfather."



And one said: "Well Stacey looks like Stacey - but more like Stacey Solomon."

The mural is painted on the side of Amy Clements' house in Dinas (Image: Wales News)



Local artist Tee2sugars was commissioned to spray paint the giant artwork.



He said: "She wanted something that would put smiles on people's faces more than anything."

The mural was painted by local artist Tee2sugars (left) (Image: Wales News)

Ms Clements stood next to the mural (Image: Wales News)

Those strolling past the wall five miles away from Barry Island where the show is based can see the mural enroute to the nearby train station.



However, the mural that took over 20 hours to complete has divided opinions from spectators.



Some people saw the artwork online and praised the artist and homeowner for their unique idea, saying: "Another amazing artwork project! Smashed the characters fair play."



Another added: "Tidy jobs, well done."



Others asked where the portraits of other beloved characters were. One person wrote: "Amazingly awesome again, but should of had Doris on it... R.I.P. Margaret John."



While another added: "Where's Neil, the baby?"

Many have questioned the mural (Image: Wales News)



Some locals were quick to defend the artwork, with one woman saying: "Went to see this today and it's incredible."



"Love it! Not a mirror image but who cares! Bet the Mona Lisa didn't look exactly like her muse, yet it is known for her smile. (OK it is a bit smaller.) Think it’s sort of stylised graffiti," another commenter said.

Tee2sugars said the inspiration came after the show's co-creators Ruth Jones and James Corden - who play Nessa and Smithy - announced there was a final episode coming on Christmas Day this year.



"Originally we were going to paint flowers and some pretty stuff," said Tee2sugars.



"But, due to us finding out that the last episode of Gavin and Stacey was being written, Anya thought it would be a really cool idea to have a little touch upon pop culture."



Anya described the completed giant mural as "so iconic".



She added: "I just think this looks incredible."

Stars of the show said they have no clue how the finale will play out, set to air on Christmas Day - or whether viewers will finally learn what happened on the fishing trip.