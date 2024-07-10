The event, run by financial services consultancy the lang cat, gave startup companies the chance to showcase the innovative new tech they have been building to launch in the financial advice market.

Co-founders Joseph Williams and Matt Wiltshire had to pitch to a panel of high inquisitors at a Dragons’ Den-style event after being named in a shortlist of five firms in May.

Their webapp ZeroKey has been developed to help financial advice firms be more efficient.

It removes the need for financial advisers and their planners to manually key in client data, revolutionising day-to-day tasks and saving advice businesses invaluable time and resource.

Mark Polson, CEO of the lang cat, said: “The thing that I thought set ZeroKey apart was to articulate really cleanly how advisers would use their kit.”

Joseph and Matt, co-founders of ZeroKey, said: “We were delighted to come away with the Best in Show prize.

"Deciding to develop a new piece of technology and then introduce this publicly comes with its own risks and a degree of trepidation – especially after only six months.

"So, to receive external validation in a very public forum from both the expert panel and via the audience vote was incredibly rewarding.”

The prize is to take the stage at one of the lang cat’s events later this year, giving ZeroKey further exposure to potential investors and customers.