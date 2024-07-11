Cameron Buck, 28, from Blackwood, who suffers “brief psychotic episodes”, sent messages threatening the lives of the couple.

Kirsten Murphy, prosecuting, told Newport Crown Court how the defendant had said: “My Muslim brothers are ready to take you to the top of a mountain.

“He posted on Facebook saying, ‘Family or not, I don't care, I'll spend the rest of my life in prison. Allahu Akbar. Judgement Day is coming.’”

MORE NEWS: Drug dealer caught with £1,800 cash in his wallet

To his ex-partner, Buck said of his sister’s partner: “Oh, I swear to God. You know when I see him, I'm going to stab him so hard. I'm going to punch him so hard as well he's going to have an epileptic fit and I'm going to kill him.”

He added referring to both his victims: “You tell them when I see them and go to stab the f*** out of them and guess what?

“Their world’s not going to go around anymore. It only takes one call from me and then bang, bang, bang, suicide vest and then come on.”

When he was arrested, Buck admitted to the police he “does not have a good relationship with his sister and her partner”.

He said he remembered sending the messages and making threats but added that he would not hurt anyone but himself and he would never have carried out the threats.

Buck, of St Mary's Road, Pontllanfraith pleaded guilty to two counts of harassment and two offences under the Malicious Communications Act.

He has previous convictions which include being in breach of a restraining order and battery.

Sol Hartley representing him said: “He wishes to apologise for his conduct.

“The defendant is remorseful for his behaviour.

“He has brief psychotic episodes but is now in a much better position.”

Buck had been held in custody since his arrest in January and so had already served the equivalent of a 14-month prison sentence.

He was jailed for 22 weeks by Recorder Christian Jowett meaning the defendant will be released immediately due to time already served on remand.