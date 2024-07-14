The site on John Frost Square is currently home to Bar Piazza, a coffee shop that is rated 4.9 out of 5 on Google reviews.

However, the café with indoor and outdoor seating has been listed by agents Everett, Masson and Furby on Zoopla for an £85,000 leasehold.

“A strongly-located coffee shop/cafe/deli business, positioned in a year round, high footfall position with alcohol license and enjoying consistent £4,000 appx per week sales with strong profits,” read the listing.

MARKET: The leasehold for the popular Newport cafe is available (Image: Zoopla)

“Professionally presented premises, well equipped, ready to walk in and with nil business rates currently payable, with the added bonus of having an owners allocated free parking space beneath.

“Easily run by our vendors (a couple) with the help of just two part time staff, trading on short daytime hours and thereby offering scope to develop sales by way of extending trading hours, opening on Sunday and possibly offering more evening trade, functions/parties etc (something our vendors are unable to fully undertake due to young family commitments).

“Our vendors have positively developed the business since taking over around a year and a half ago, however, as they now wish to relocate back to Italy, they're offering this excellent proposition back to the market.

“A solid business in a strong trading location, enjoying regular sales, being alcohol licensed and with potential felt to develop further in ambitious, capable new owners hands.”

Bar Piazza was taken over by Rosie and Antonio Farrara in the summer of 2022, taking over from Mandy and Angelo Attorre.

"As true coffee aficionados, we bring over 30 years of experience in the hospitality industry straight from Italy to your cup," the couple write on the coffee shop's website.

"Even before we crossed paths, we had each successfully managed our own Coffee Bar in Italy, and fate brought us together!

"After our journey to the UK a decade ago, we honed our skills in renowned bars across London before finding our home in Wales, working at the famous Celtic Manor and excelling in restaurant management at Pierre Bistrot."

The listing is on Zoopla.