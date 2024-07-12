Castell Coffi, run by Ian Crawford, has become wildly popular for its homemade Welsh cakes since opening earlier this year.

They have customers from all over the country visiting to try their Welsh cakes, made fresh from a recipe created by Ian's mother.

The shop, near Caldicot Castle, has already become a bit of a "celebrity hotspot" as Ian described it, with two people in the celebrity hall of fame already.

Star of Pirates of the Caribbean and Detectorists Mackenzie Crook popped in a few weeks ago, while earlier this week, the team had a visit from comedian Omid Djalili.

Ian said: "It's been amazing, as we have only been open a few months, but we have two celebrities in the hall of fame already!

"We have plans to brand our Welsh cakes as people are going nuts over them.

"I always knew my mother's recipe would be popular but they sell out everyday and there are times during the day when people are buying them in advance because I can't cook them fast enough!"

Ian had shared the picture of himself with his newest celebrity customer to the Castell Coffi Facebook group on Monday, July 8, captioning it: "Brothers from another momma!"

Ian added of the surprise visitor: "He's a really nice guy. He called in and had a cup of coffee.

"We did have some Welsh cakes cooking but he couldn't wait.

"Another one for the hall of fame! We're going to be a celebrity watching coffee shop at this rate."

The raft of celebrity visitors is coinciding with the appearance of a television film crew in Chepstow, who are currently in town to film the second season of Channel 4's comedy-drama series The Change.

Mackenzie Crook is set to direct this series, while Omid Djalili is one of the returning cast members from series one.