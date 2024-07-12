Newport City Council announced its installation on Twitter on the morning of July 10.

The Newport Local Area Energy Plan set out the following targets for public chargers:

80 rapid chargers and 140 fast chargers by 2025

145 rapid chargers and 1980 fast chargers by 2030

What are the Welsh government's plans for electric cars?

The Welsh government has committed to ensuring all users of electric cars and vans in Wales can access chargers.

It has previously described accelerating EV uptake as ‘one of the most important’ actions in its Net Zero plan.

In 2023, members of a cross-party Senedd committee that looked at the development plans for charging points heard that in Wales there was only one charger per 15,000 people compared to the rest of the UK which has one per 11,000 people.

The new UK Labour government pledged to go ahead with a ban of petrol and diesel cars by 2023, which was previously scrapped by Rishi Sunak.

Where can I find Electric vehicle charge points?

Civic Centre, NP20 4UR, 1 Dual (slow), Pod Point

Park Square, NP20 1LX, 2 Single (slow), Pod Point

Riverfront, NP20 1HG, 1 Dual, 1 Single (fast and rapid), Dragon Charging

Belle Vue, NP20 4FP, 1 Dual, 1 Single (fast and rapid), Dragon Charging

Faulkner Road, NP20 4PR, 4 Dual (fast), Dragon Charging

Maindee, NP19 8FJ, 3 Dual (fast), Dragon Charging

Stow Hill, NP204DW, 2 Dual (fast), Dragon Charging

Mill Parade, NP20 2JS, 2 Dual (fast), Dragon Charging

Rogerstone, NP10 9LG, 2 Dual (fast), Dragon Charging

Kingsway, NP20 1EU, 2 Dual (fast), Franklin LiFe

Tredegar Park, NP20 3AJ, 2 Dual (fast), Dragon Charging

Fourteen Locks, NP10 9GN, 1 Dual (rapid), Dragon Charging

Pye Corner, NP10 9DS, 2 Dual (fast), Dragon Charging

Hollybush, NP20 6ES, 2 Dual (fast), Dragon Charging

A slow type has a 6–8-hour approximate charge time, a fast type has a 3–4-hour approximate charge time and a rapid type has a 30-minute approximate charge time.