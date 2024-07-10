It kicked off online after Dinas resident Anya Clements revealed a mural of the Gavin and Stacey characters painted on the side of her house.

Ms Clements described the mural, painted by artist, Tee2sugars, as “iconic”, however other people had different opinions.

Those opinions ranged from: “Gavin and Stacey?? You're 'Gavin a laugh," to, “Tidy jobs, well done."

The Gavin and Stacey mural in Dinas (Image: Wales News)

James Corden on Gavin and Stacey mural in Dinas Powys

The man who co-wrote Gavin and Stacey, James Corden has commented on the mural.

Speaking on the Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston show on Heart radio this morning, July 10, Corden said “it’s great!”

Asked about the mural by Heart showbiz reporter Ashley Roberts, Corden replied: “I have seen it, I love this so much, it’s in Dinas Powys, it’s amazing. I absolutely love it.”

Theakston then asked what is it, to which Corden replied: “Someone sprayed Gavin, Stacey, Smithy, Bryn, Pam and Nick on this wall in Dinas Powys and I think it’s so great.

“I absolutely love it, I think it’s so wonderful, I’m incredible touched as is Ruth.”

Corden said he loved the mural (Image: Heart Radio)

He revealed his opinion on the Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston radio show (Image: Heart Radio)

'OMG that’s awful, they all look deformed': Reactions to Dinas Powys Gavin and Stacey mural

The mocked mural meant to feature the much-loved characters from the hit BBC comedy was painted on the outer wall of homeowner Anya Clements house in Dinas Powys - where Pam and Mick's home doubles for Essex.

It features main characters Gavin and Stacey, as well as Gwen, Bryn, Pam, Mick, Nessa and Smithy.

But it has been derided by some passers-by - with one saying: "Gavin and Stacey?? You're 'Gavin a laugh."

The mural has divided opinion online (Image: Wales News)

Mum, Ms Clements wanted to revamp the public-facing side of her home with something fun after it had been vandalised.

However, some thought the mural was hideous and not needed. One Facebook user said: "Ow. Ow. Ow." While another said: "OMG that’s awful" and another commented: "They all look deformed."

Some love it, some say it looks nothing like the characters (Image: Wales News)

The mural that took over 20 hours to complete.

Some people praised the artist and homeowner for their unique idea, saying: "Another amazing artwork project! Smashed the characters fair play."

Another added: "Tidy jobs, well done."

Others asked where the portraits of other beloved characters were. One person wrote: "Amazingly awesome again, but should of had Doris on it... R.I.P. Margaret John."

Corden is currently starring in play The Constituent at the Old Vic in London.