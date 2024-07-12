Jamie Hillcoat, 31, was arrested on Newport’s Somerton Lane after he’d just been spotted doing a deal with a customer at 4pm on Tuesday, May 28.

Gareth James, prosecuting, told Cardiff Crown Court that drugs squad officers shouted for the defendant to stop but he tried to get away.

Hillcoat, who was riding an electric bike, was soon arrested and found with cannabis which had a potential street value of £470.

Police also seized £238 in cash and an iPhone which contained drug-related text messages.

After searching the defendant’s home, they found more cannabis in various deals stored in sandwich bags and tubs which could have been sold for £2,000.

“There were a significant number of messages on the iPhone which the drugs expert believes shows that this defendant was running a drugs line,” said Mr James.

“All of those messages were directing the defendant to visit various addresses in and around the Newport area.”

Hillcoat, of Feering Street, Newport pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply cannabis.

He has a relevant previous conviction for the same offence in 2020 for which he was handed a suspended prison sentence.

The defendant’s barrister Matthew Comer told the court that his client’s life had been blighted by alcohol and drug misuse which had included heroin and cocaine.

He added that Hillcoat had been offered a job as a recycling operative and had the “emotional support” of his partner.

Mr Comer urged Judge Jeremy Jenkins to suspend the inevitable prison sentence and “give him another chance”.

But Judge Jenkins told the defendant: “The time has now come, I'm afraid, when an immediate custodial sentence is not only necessary but appropriate to punish you for your continued wrongdoing.

“You were given a chance with a suspended prison sentence before, but you breached that on two separate occasions.”

He added: "The text messages on your iPhone show that you were heavily involved in the supply of drugs to a large number of people.”

Hillcoat was jailed for 10 months.