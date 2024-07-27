The Age Alive registered charity celebrated its 10th anniversary earlier this month at The Riverfront in Newport.

Chairman of Age Alive, Roy M Grant BEM, said: "The work that the charity is involved with and the positive changes to people’s lives through encouraging diversity and tackling loneliness and isolation, is outstanding."

Roy Grant, BEM (Image: Newsquest)

Age Alive is an independent charity run by voluntary committee members, for the benefit of people in the local community.

The charity believes that ‘age’ is only a number’ used to decide maturity and ‘alive’ - is enjoying a satisfying & healthy lifestyle.

The audience listening to the musical performance by the Age Alive choir group (Image: Newsquest)

Age Alive organises activities that bring enjoyment and peace of mind as well as highlighting the issues faced by older black and ethnic minority people, providing the platform to have their voices heard.

While the charity promotes social inclusion for all, it especially focuses on those within the BAME over 50s. Age Alive choir group. (Image: Newsquest)

The 10-year celebration to champion diversity was hosted by Ali Shai Boksh and Ashley Grant, with renowned Newport individuals in attendance, such as the Newport mayor, Ray Mogford, Newport City Council leader, Dimitri Batrouni, and police and crime commissioner, Jane Mudd.

The evening began at 3pm with opening speeches from Age Alive's chairman Roy M Grant BEM, Vernesta Cyril OBE, Pastor Lester Freckleton and Age Alive's Rahila Hamid.

Mayor of Newport with Roy Grant, Ali Shai Boksh and Ashley Grant on stage. (Image: Newsquest)

Plaques and awards on the awards table, ready to be handed to the deserving winners. (Image: Newsquest)

Award-winner at Age Alive 10th anniversary event (Image: Newsquest)

The evening featured an exhibition of people's stories, entitled “It Will Never Work” and the “Silent Voices.”

After a heart-warming and courageous performance by the Age Alive choir group, an awards ceremony was held to honour those who have contributed to the group's success over the past 10 years.

Rema Begum of YMCO (Young Muslim Community Organisation) in Newport, said: "The members of Age Alive share their challenges and journey so we can learn from it - they have paved the way for other women and people to continue doing the work they started.

Some of the individuals that were given awards on the night or who have contributed to the group's success over the years. (Image: Newsquest)

"They don't gatekeep, and pass on the torch, so everyone can continue to benefit."

Two brand new books were made available to purchase at the event; ‘It Will Never Work’ and ‘Silent Voices.’

Two books were made available to purchase at the event; ‘It Will Never Work’ and ‘Silent Voices.’ (Image: Newsquest)

Both books share the invaluable stories of BAME 50+ people that will be archived and will provide education for future generations.

A dinner with entertainment was held for the attendees, with the Age Alive group, saying "This will truly be one to remember."

Organisers gave thanks to those that made the night special including funders, partners and supporters, and thanked The Riverfront for hosting the ceremony.