The building, complete with basement, has been put up for auction.

Regency Chambers, on Bridge Street, was most recently used as offices for a law practice.

Regency Chambers on Bridge Street, Newport

Debra Bisley, of Newport-based Paul Fosh Auctions which is selling the imposing pile at its July auction, said: "There is a huge amount of space, a total of some 5,231 sq ft, spread across the three floors and basement, of this statuesque building.

"The impressive building, which is listed with an auction guide price of £180,000-plus, makes a real statement situated as it is on a main route into the city centre.

"It's most recently been used as offices for a local firm of solicitors, however it could be suitable to alternative uses subject to obtaining relevant consents.

"The ground floor of this historic property has two large and airy rooms which are set off by a sweeping, grand central staircase.

"On the first floor there is a large open plan board room and two WCs. The top floor is divided into three rooms with two WCs. Added to all this there are five rooms plus a control room in the lower ground floor.

"Subject to the relevant consents this property may be suitable for redevelopment. There are a number of mixed use units in this area, so residential consent may well be a possibility.

"In a key location at 20 Bridge Street in the centre of Newport, the property occupies 100 per cent prime position in one of the main shopping thoroughfares through the city centre. There are a number of independent and national retailers within close proximity including Sports Direct, Card Factory and The Works.

Huge rooms and stunning windows in Regency Chambers, Newport

"The property, which is connected to gas, water and electricity (untested), benefits from being located within close proximity to Friars Walk shopping centre. Ideal for commuters, Newport bus station and railway station are close by. Additionally, the property is close to the M4, which provide access to Cardiff, Bristol and London."

The imposing building is full of original features

Regency Chambers is among some 90-plus varied properties which will be offered for sale online at Paul Fosh Auctions which starts from noon on Tuesday, July 23 and ends from 5 pm on Thursday, July 25.