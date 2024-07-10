Liam Collins, a 36-year-old from the Pontypool area, has been recalled to prison, having breached his licencing conditions.

Collins received a prison sentence of four months for driving while disqualified at Newport Magistrates’ Court in February.

Collins has links to the Cwmbran and Nantyglo areas and breached his licence conditions after being released from prison in July.

If you have any information about his whereabouts, call 101, quoting log reference 2400221633 or direct message Gwent Police on Facebook or X.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.