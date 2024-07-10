Carol Hunt, 61, who was married to BBC 5 Live racing commentator John Hunt, and two of their daughters, aged 25 and 28, died in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire, on Tuesday evening.

A massive manhunt has been launched for their suspected killer, Kyle Clifford, 26, who is believed by police to be armed and in Hertfordshire or north London.

Kyle Clifford, 26, is wanted in connection with the murders of three women in Bushey (Image: PA)

The BBC confirmed that Hunt’s wife and two daughters had died, in a post on the broadcaster’s news website.

Messages of condolence were posted on social media by figures from the racing world.

ITV racing commentator Matt Chapman wrote in an entry on X, formerly Twitter: “No words needed for what has happened to @HuntyCaller and family today.

“Impossible to comprehend the pain. Just know we are all here for you John. We love you pal – racing loves you.”

As part of a note sent to BBC 5 Live staff on Wednesday, the organisation described the incident as “utterly devastating”.

The note read: “The news today about John Hunt’s family is utterly devastating.

“Our thoughts are with John and his family at this incredibly difficult time and we will provide him with all the support we can.”

The Amateur Jockeys Association of Great Britain and Beverley Racecourse were among others sending their sympathies.

Police on the scene in Ashlyn Close, Bushey, Hertfordshire (Image: PA)

Armed police have searched an address in Rendlesham Road, Enfield, as the manhunt for Clifford continues.

The house, close to Gordon Hill railway station, was swarmed by officers on Wednesday morning, according to neighbours.

Two officers were stood outside the property at 1.30pm, after a cordon was removed.

One neighbour, who did not wish to be named, said: “They kept going in and out of the property carrying guns, the whole road was taped off.

“It was over quite quickly but there’s been helicopters flying around the area all day.

“I don’t recognise the suspect at all, as far as I’m concerned he didn’t live in the house.”