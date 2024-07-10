A 34-year-old man was assaulted at the bus station at around 9.30am on Sunday 30 April 2023.

He was taken to hospital where he received treatment for life-changing injuries and has since been discharged.

Now officers have released new CCTV images of eight men who were in the area at the time and might be able to help with their enquiries.

Detective Constable Evan James said: “We’re renewing our appeal, with the help of these CCTV images, into the assault of a man at Newport’s bus station.

“The victim sustained life-changing injuries and we would like your help in trying to identify these unknown men who could help with our investigation.

"We’re particularly interested in speaking to the man in the red coat, who we believe may have spoken with a Yorkshire accent.

“There is a possibility that those responsible for the alleged assault may have visited Newport on that day, as we understand that supporters from the Huddersfield area were travelling down to Cardiff for a football match at around midday and therefore may have stopped off in Newport prior to the game.

“We know that some time has passed between when this was reported to us and this renewed appeal but after exhausting other lines of enquiry, we’re hoping that someone out there might have a detail to help our investigation."

If you recognise any of these men, or have any information about the assault, call us on 101, quoting log reference 2300138543 or send the police a direct message on social media.

Alternatively, you can contact Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111 with details.