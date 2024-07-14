Exit 60 escape rooms on Market Street in Newport have been awarded Travellers' Choice by TripAdvisor for 2024.

These awards recognise the best-reviewed businesses across the United Kingdom, with this honour firmly placing Exit 60 in the top ten per cent of all entertainment businesses in the country.

Exit 60 was first launched in December 2022 by Rob Stokes and a friend after they noticed a gap in the market for escape rooms in the UK.

Exit 60 now has more than 100 five-star reviews on different sites and is currently the number one Fun & Games location in Newport on TripAdvisor, having now filled what Mr Stokes saw as a gap in the leisure and entertainment industry in the city.

Mr Stokes shared the news of the award on their social media pages, and thanked everyone for their reviews and custom over the last two years.

He said: "We are a very small team working hard to create the most fun and exciting escape rooms in Wales so it's awesome to receive awards like this.

"If you haven't left us a review yet, you can do so using the link. Your support means so much to us."

The post was ended with a link to the company's TripAdvisor page.

This is not the first time that Exit 60 have been recognised with an award.

In April this year, it was revealed that they had been named among the best in Wales by industry expert website Escape the Review.

The awards are designed to help players celebrate the best escape rooms from across the UK, with each region getting its own category and shortlist of five contenders.

While both of Exit 60's current rooms, Banged Up and Redbeard's Revenge were nominated, Redbeard's Revenge came out on top in the players' choice category, meaning Escape the Review readers had voted for the winner.