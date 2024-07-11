To mark this milestone, the supermarket giant is launching the 'Community Spaces Fund' through the Morrisons Foundation.

A total of £1 million will be distributed, providing 125 charities with grants of up to £8,000 each.

Morrisons' community champions, representatives of each store who support causes, will recommend charities for funding.

Between June 17 and July 13, these champions will be identifying community spaces and local facilities that could truly benefit from financial investment.

Nour Dibaj, community champion at Morrisons Cwmbran, said: "The Community Spaces Fund is a great opportunity for local charities to bid for funding that could improve our community.

"It will be a difficult choice to make, but I’m excited about the positive impact this fund will make."

Recommended charities will be invited to submit an application by July 14.

The final 125 successful applicants will receive a share of the £1 million fund in late August.

David Scott, a Morrisons Foundation trustee, said: "Morrisons has always sought to give back to the communities it serves.

"So it's fitting that as Morrisons celebrates 125 years, the Morrisons Foundation is launching this special fund which will improve community spaces and local facilities up and down the country."

Established in 2015 by Morrisons supermarket, the Morrisons Foundation awards grants for charity projects aimed at enhancing people's lives.

Since its inception, it has already contributed more than £41 million across England, Scotland, and Wales to hundreds of charitable causes.