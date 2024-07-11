The event will be hosted at The Red Dragon Centre, one of Cardiff Bay's leading entertainment venues, on Saturday, July 13.

The Dragon Bay Summer Market is the centre's first collaboration with Green Top Markets.

The market, located inside the venue, is set to welcome up to 20 traders and crafters selling a variety of items such as gifts, cheeses, and breads.

Green Top Markets, renowned for hosting food and craft markets to promote local produce in South Wales, aim to create a community hub with a relaxed and welcoming atmosphere.

The Dragon Bay Summer Market promises to be a fun-packed event for the whole family.

Activities will include traditional games on the centre's outdoor external piazza and free face painting.

Adding to the entertainment of the day, young fans of the Minions will have the chance to take a picture with on of the iconic characters, celebrating the release of 'Despicable Me 4' at the centre's ODEON.

It features Wales’ only IMAX screen.

While the market is ongoing, the centre's usual venues, including its variety of lifestyle and dining facilities, will be open for guests to enjoy.

Talking about the event, Emma Constantinou, marketing manager at The Red Dragon Centre, said: "We are incredibly excited for our first summer market with Green Top Markets, and to be kicking off our events for our Summer of Fun.

"With the range of sellers and our outdoor games, there is something for everyone, making this the perfect summer day out for families.

"It has been wonderful to work with Green Top Markets and celebrate the work of local businesses.

"This project has been in the works for a while and is one that we hope will become a seasonal fixture here at the centre for years to come."

The Red Dragon Centre houses an assortment of interactive, lifestyle, and dining venues such as the Odeon Cinema, Hollywood Bowl, Grosvenor Casino, Five Guys, Spice Route, Volcano, EasyThali, and Zaika.

Also located in the centre is the Capital FM South Wales studio, where the Capital Drive Show is broadcast live every weekday.