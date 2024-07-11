The beloved wildlife presenter was questioned on whether Global Warming will see the UK, a country renowned for being relatively safe, start seeing an influx of dangerous animals.

Backshall was answering questions from an 'Honesty Box', and was eventually asked: "Is there any truth to the theory that global warming will bring more dangerous creatures to Britain?"

He replied: "Um, yes. Yeah absolutely, I think at the moment it's fairly apocryphal. There's no doubt that we've had bigger smacks of certain kinds of jellyfish in our seas over the summers than we've had in the past.

"Whereas the Portuguese Manowar used to be a one-in-a-million sighting, all of a sudden they're washing up on our beaches in quite large numbers.

"The spread of the false widow spider, which admittedly has been here for a very long time, but is heading further and further north and more common. Is now one of our most regularly seen spiders around the house. It's only going to be exacerbated as our temperatures rise.

"And then of course the biggie is going to be whether the malarial mosquito reaches here, or whether malaria, with, mosquitos reaches here and that could happen very soon.

"So yeah, I mean it's not the biggest conundrum of climate change around the world but it's definitely a possibility."

Who is Steve Backshall?





Steve Backshall is one of TV's best-known wildlife presenters, naturalists, writers, public speakers and adventurers.

Best known for BBC TV's Deadly 60, his other BBC work includes being part of the expedition teams in Expedition, Lost Land of the Tiger, Lost Land of the Volcano and Lost Land of the Jaguar.

In 'Lost Land of the Volcano', Steve was the first outsider to enter the Volcano Mount Bosavi – where the team discovered as many as 40 new species, including the largest rat in the world.

He is an ardent conservationist and believes that getting kids outside at an early age is vital to encourage them to love nature and the environment.