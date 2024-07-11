Sharn Oliver was granted planning permission for a single storey extension and loft conversion at Chester Close in New Inn, Pontypool last November.

But she had to ask Torfaen Borough Council to agree she could make a change to the agreed plans and use blocks, that will then be rendered, rather than bricks matching the house.

Her application stated she was “unable to match the bricks after an extensive search”.

It was agreed use of render wouldn’t be out of keeping with other properties in this area, nor would it have a harmful impact on the appearance of the dwelling and is a minor change.