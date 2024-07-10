South Wales Argus
News Crime & Court Business
South Wales Argus

Broken down vehicle closes one lane on key motorway junction

Live

One lane closed at M4 Coldra amid broken down vehicle

Emergency
By Sallie Phillips

  • A broken down vehicle has closed one lane on the M4 eastbound
  • The lane is closed between J25 Caerleon and J24 Coldra
  • Traffic officers are on scene and congestion is expected in the area

Get involved
with the news

Send your news & photos